Liam Szarka News: Working with starters in spring ball
Szarka has received first-team reps as Air Force opens spring ball, Brent Briggeman of The Gazette reports.
Szarka has been splitting first team opportunities with Josh Johnson with projected starter Quentin Hayes (not injured related) absent from spring practices. The 6-foot-2 sophomore quarterback has yet to see the field at the collegiate level, but he now has a path to a potential starting spot with the Falcons.
