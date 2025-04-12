Lincoln Kienholz News: Starts in spring game

Kienholz got the start for the Buckeyes during Saturday's spring game, Dan Hope of ElevenWarriors.com reports.

Kienholz led the first-team offense as fans got their first real look at how the Buckeyes will deploy their starters this coming fall. The 6-foot-3 sophomore appeared in three games with OSU last season, throwing for 111 yards (10-of-22), zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. Keinholz remains in an open competition to start for the Buckeyes this coming fall, most notably competing with redshirt freshman Julian Sayin for the spot.