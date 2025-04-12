Lincoln Kienholz News: Starts in spring game
Kienholz got the start for the Buckeyes during Saturday's spring game, Dan Hope of ElevenWarriors.com reports.
Kienholz led the first-team offense as fans got their first real look at how the Buckeyes will deploy their starters this coming fall. The 6-foot-3 sophomore appeared in three games with OSU last season, throwing for 111 yards (10-of-22), zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. Keinholz remains in an open competition to start for the Buckeyes this coming fall, most notably competing with redshirt freshman Julian Sayin for the spot.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now