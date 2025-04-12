College Football
Lincoln Kienholz headshot

Lincoln Kienholz News: Starts in spring game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Kienholz got the start for the Buckeyes during Saturday's spring game, Dan Hope of ElevenWarriors.com reports.

Kienholz led the first-team offense as fans got their first real look at how the Buckeyes will deploy their starters this coming fall. The 6-foot-3 sophomore appeared in three games with OSU last season, throwing for 111 yards (10-of-22), zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. Keinholz remains in an open competition to start for the Buckeyes this coming fall, most notably competing with redshirt freshman Julian Sayin for the spot.

Lincoln Kienholz
Ohio State
