Lincoln Kienholz News: Tosses two touchdowns in spring game

Kienholz completed 12-of-18 pass attempts for 158 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday's spring game, Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors reports.

Kienholz split first team reps with Julian Sayin during OSU's spring game, as both young quarterbacks had their moments for the Buckeyes. The 6-foot-3 sophomore's best throw on the day was a 51-yard catch-and-run from Myles Graham for his first touchdown pass on the morning. Kienholz and Sayin remain locked in a battle for the Buckeyes' starting job during the 2025 season.