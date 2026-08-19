Link Rhodes News: Position running back, works to side

Rhodes (undisclosed) has both changed his position to running back and worked to the side during SMU's fall camp, Billy Embody of On3.com reports.

During 2025, Rhodes was a wide receiver. With neither him nor Christian Rhodes (undisclosed) recently available, fellow running back Christian McFall logged his first practice reps, so it looks like the former is at least a top-four RB for SMU going into 2026.