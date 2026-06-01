Linkon Cure News: Makes big jump during offseason

Cure was one of the most improved players on Kansas State's roster this offseason and is primed for a bigger role this year, Derek Young of On3 Sports reports.

Cure came into Kansas State as a five-star prospect, but he had a lackluster freshman campaign with just six catches for 37 yards. The 6-foot-5 tight end appears to have made a big leap in this offseason, and the team's coaching staff also stated, "he lost the most body fat and added the most muscle of any Wildcat." This puts Cure in an optimal position heading into training camp, with Garrett Oakley and Will Anciaux being his main competitors for playing time.