LJ Martin Injury: Avoiding contact but progressing

Martin (shoulder) is sitting out all contact drills during BYU's spring practice but is working through his injury and is expected to be a full go by fall camp, per The Deseret News.

Martin is coming off a breakout campaign at BYU in which he ran for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns on 5.5 yards per carry, also reeling in 36 catches for 255 yards. The start tailback, who should be one of the best ball-carriers in the Big 12 this fall, remains limited this spring but it's a good sign that he's expected to be a full go by fall camp.