LJ Martin Injury: Still recovering from surgery

Martin is still recovering from his December shoulder surgery at the start of spring camp, Zachary Halliday of BYU Daily Universe reports.

Martin underwent surgery three months ago to correct a shoulder injury he sustained earlier in the 2025 season, and the senior tailback isn't a full go to start spring camp. While he'll still have plenty of time to recover before the season begins, his health is worth monitoring due to his massive output when healthy. In 2025, Martin rushed for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.