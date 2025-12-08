Martin was one of BYU's few bright spots in a loss that ultimately cost the Cougars a spot in the College Football Playoff. He logged a season-high in targets, which led to that for reception as well. The running back has scored in each of BYU's last four games, with seven touchdowns in said span. Even though Martin logged great 2023 and 2024 seasons, his 2025 campaign has been unparalleled. In this year alone, he has logged more rushing yards (1,305), receiving yards (255) and rushing touchdowns (12) than those from his first two seasons combined.