Martin put together another great performance Saturday, scoring a hat trick of touchdowns in the win over UCF. He gained 130 yards from scrimmage in the win as well, bringing him to nearly 400 yards and five touchdowns over just the last two games. Next up is a rematch with Texas Tech in the Big 12 Championship game with a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line. Martin totaled 64 yards from scrimmage on 16 touches in Week 11 versus the Red Raiders and will likely need to do a lot more in order to secure the win this time around.