LJ Turner News: Will return to D2
Turner will return to Division II with Lenoir-Rhyne, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports.
Back in January, Turner committed to West Virginia, meaning he would potentially make his Division I debut in 2025. Now, that is no longer the case. Instead, Turner will stay in college football's second division, in which opportunities are readily more available.
LJ Turner
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now