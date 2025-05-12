College Football
LJ Turner headshot

LJ Turner News: Will return to D2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Turner will return to Division II with Lenoir-Rhyne, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports.

Back in January, Turner committed to West Virginia, meaning he would potentially make his Division I debut in 2025. Now, that is no longer the case. Instead, Turner will stay in college football's second division, in which opportunities are readily more available.

