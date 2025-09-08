After logging just 12 yards on four carries in CSU's opener last week, Avant wound up leading the Rams in rushing in Week 2 while scoring a pair of touchdowns from inside the 10. The Rams' backfield picture still appears murky, as Avant, Jalen Dupree, Justin Marshall and Tahj Bullock all saw at least seven carries, though the 210-pound Avant's usage in the red zone is certainly encouraging. The sophomore joined Colorado State in the offseason after rushing for 259 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman at Tulsa last year.