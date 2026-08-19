London Montgomery News: In contention for RB2 spot

Montgomery is in contention to be the Florida team's RB2, Zach Abolverdi of On3.com reports.

Though it is apparent that Jadan Baugh will be the Florida team's RB1, UF's depth will provide stiff competition with several options. Duke Clark has been a contender, but his limited status in fall camp has allowed Montgomery at least a brief chance to shine, putting the latter in contention for touches. It is not surprising that Montgomery has risen to the occasion, as East Carolina's football program can attest, with his 2025 season featuring 156 rushing attempts for 742 yards and seven touchdowns.