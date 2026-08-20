Lotzeir Brooks Injury: DNP in Thursday's scrimmage
Brooks (undisclosed) did not participate in Alabama's team scrimmage on Thursday, per Colin Gay of The Tuscaloosa News.
Brooks recently returned to practice following an absence due to a concussion but appears to be suffering through another ailment. It's thus far unclear whether his current issue is related to his previous injury but his status will be worth monitoring moving forward.
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