Lotzeir Brooks Injury: Expected to return next week

Brooks (undisclosed) missed Alabama's final scrimmage Thursday, but he is expected to return to practice sometime next week, Charlie Potter of On3.com reports.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer spoke to the media after the scrimmage and was hopeful that both Brooks and EJ Crowell will rejoin the Crimson Tide on the practice field next week. Brooks previously dealt with a concussion prior to his current setback, but he will focus on recovering once again and look to return for the remainder of fall camp.