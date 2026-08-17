Lotzeir Brooks Injury: Participating in positional drills

Brooks (concussion) is participating in positional drills, Mike Rodak of 247Sports.com reports.

Brooks participating in Alabama's positional drills Monday indicates that the wide receiver is making at least some progress after missing the Tide's weekend scrimmage. Considering that he is expected to be a top wideout in 2026, the Tide would want him available against East Carolina in Week 1 to make it a lot easier for them to advance back up the college rankings. Last year saw Brooks impress with 32 receptions (on 51 targets) for 441 yards and two touchdowns.