Lotzeir Brooks Injury: Should be good to go for Week 1

Brooks (undisclosed) should be good to go for Alabama's season-opener Sept. 5 against East Carolina, Chris Low of On3.com reports.

Despite missing two scrimmages, Brooks has made significant progress in his recovery, so much so that he is expected to be available for Week 1. While he is not out of the woods yet, he is probable for Alabama's season opener Sept. 5, providing a relatively easier game that would give him a head start to boost his statistical production. Brooks has a lot to deliver on, finishing his freshman season with 441 receiving yards and two touchdowns -- great stats but ones that he should be able to surpass if he is a top wideout for Alabama this season.