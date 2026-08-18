Lotzeir Brooks News: Back at practice for Tide
Brooks (concussion) has returned to practice for Alabama, per Colin Gay of TuscaloosaNews.com.
Brooks has been working back from a concussion in the latter half of fall camp, but the wideout is a full practice participant once again after returning to positional drills Monday. That's big news for Alabama, as the wideout is a projected starter for the Crimson Tide who posted 32 catches for 441 yards and two touchdowns last season.
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