Lotzeir Brooks News: Slot receiver contender
Brooks has made a good impression early in spring camp and could contend for slot receiver reps this season, Colin Gay of Tuscaloosa News reports.
Even though he's a true freshman, Brooks his already making a name for himself early in Alabama's spring ball. The wide receiver looks to be on the radar for slot reps ahead of the season, but he will still have much more to prove before he's seeing the field for the Crimson Tide.
