Louis Brown News: No longer with Colorado State

Brown is no longer with Colorado State, Justin Michael of TheDNVR.com reports.

Brown was recently dismissed from an off-field incident, which must be quite problematic if Colorado State's football program released one of its high-end talents brought from the transfer portal during its winter window. While enrolled at fellow Mountain West college San Diego State, he logged 38 receptions for 620 yards and three touchdowns. 2025 was expected to mark Brown's big return to CSU, but clearly, that will no longer be the case.