Altmyer capped off what could prove to be his final collegiate season with a strong effort in the bowl game and led a game-winning drive to kick a field goal as time expired, albeit a drive in which he threw just two passes. Altmyer finishes 2025 with a career-best 67.4 completion percentage, throwing for a career-high 3,007 passing yards along with 22 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He also rushed 100 times for 242 yards and five touchdowns. While Altmyer has appeared in four different seasons, he played in just four games in 2022, so it's not impossible he could apply for another year of eligibility.