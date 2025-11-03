Altmyer put together a productive outing for the Fighting Illini on Saturday, throwing for a season-high four touchdown passes to go along with 235 yards. In addition to his production through the air, the 6-foot-2 quarterback made an impact on the ground as well, running for a season-high 88 yards and a touchdown. He has thrown for 2,255 yards and 19 touchdowns to four interceptions through nine games while running for 108 yards and three scores on the ground as well. Altmyer's next opportunity will come in a home battle against Maryland following the team's upcoming bye.