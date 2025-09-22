Altmyer put up a season-low 146 passing yards on a day in which the Fighting Illini were handled thoroughly by Indiana. The 6-foot-2 quarterback managed to avoid a turnover for the fourth consecutive game to start the 2025 season but was rendered ineffective for most of the day against a stout Indiana defense. Altmyer connected with receiver Collin Dixon on a 59-yard scoring strike in the first quarter to tie the game at seven before the Hoosiers went on a 56-3 run to end the game. Better days are ahead for the Illinois signal caller, with his next opportunity coming against a vulnerable USC defense on Saturday.