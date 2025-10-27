Altmyer had a tough day on Saturday, throwing for just 199 yards while tossing a season-high two interceptions against the Huskies. The 6-foot-2 quarterback did manage to find the end zone on a pair of touchdown passes, connecting with receiver Collin Dixon and tight end Tanner Arkin on scoring strikes of two and five yards, respectively, in the second quarter. Following a six-game stretch to start the season without a turnover, Altmyer has now turned the ball over twice in back-to-back contests in a pair of losses for the Fighting Illini. He will hope to get things back on track in a home matchup against Rutgers next week.