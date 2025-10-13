Altmyer had a tough day against a talented Ohio State defense, throwing for 248 yards on just 5.6 yards per attempt on the day. While the 6-foot-2 quarterback found the end zone on a four-yard pass to receiver Collin Dixon, the score came late in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand for the Buckeyes. Altmyer also accounted for his first two turnovers of the season against the Buckeyes, throwing an interception while losing a fumble. Better days lie ahead for Altmyer and the Fighting Illini, with his next opportunity coming against Washington following Illinois' upcoming bye.