Luke Duncan News: In QB battle

Duncan is in a three-way battle for the starting quarterback position, Jim Krajewski of the Reno Gazette Journal reports.

Duncan, who transferred to the Wolf Pack from UCLA in the offseason, is battling alongside Carter Jones and AJ Bianco for the starting job. He made two appearances last season for the Bruins, completing 21 of 34 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Since Jones suffered a strained UCL, the battle is expected to continue into the summer and potentially the fall.