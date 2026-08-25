Luke Duncan News: Loses QB battle

Duncan has lost Nevada's quarterback competition to Carter Jones, who was named the Wolfpack's starter Tuesday, per NevadaSportsNet.com.

Duncan spent the 2025 season at UCLA, where he tossed for 235 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-34 passing across two games. He had battled Jones all offseason for Nevada's QB1 gig, but he'll ultimately lose out to the returning gunslinger Jones who struggled last fall but looks to have taken major strides this offseason. AJ Bianco was also part o the three-man quarterback race, but this is now Jones' job with the season less than two weeks out.