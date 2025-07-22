Luke Hasz Injury: Missing majority of season

Hasz underwent surgery last Friday for a right ankle injury that is expected to keep him on the sidelines for the majority of the 2025 season, Tyler Komis of 247Sports.com reports.

Hasz was a big pickup for the Rebels this offseason, transferring in from Arkansas after a two-year stint with the Razorbacks. The junior tight end will now have to work on rehabbing his ankle to even have a chance to play this upcoming campaign, though there's not a set timetable on his return yet. The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder has seen a plethora of injuries already in his collegiate career, but this one looks like it could be the worst. More updates about Hasz's injury should be released in the coming weeks, as well as a clearer idea of when he could return to action.