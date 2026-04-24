Luke Lindenmeyer News: Slated for big role in 2026

Lindenmeyer is slated for a big role in 2026, Steven Sipple of On3.com reports.

Lindenmeyer is a 6-foot-3, 250-pound tight end part of Nebraska's 2026 roster. He is only one of two senior TEs and easily the group's most productive player. It looks like at minimum, Lindenmeyer can replicate his 2025 season, during which he logged 29 receptions for 312 yards (10.8 averaged per catch) and two touchdowns for the Cornhuskers.