Luke McGary Injury: Not available for spring
McGary (shoulder) is not available for the spring, Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Because of a shoulder injury, McGary will shift his focus to recovering and getting healthy for the summer and fall. Despite re-enrolling at Houston after a statistically down season, he appears confident that an improved year lies ahead if his decision is any indication.
