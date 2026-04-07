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Luke Moga News: Seeing plenty of first-team reps

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Moga is handling much of New Mexico's first-team quarterback reps as starter Jack Layne recovers from elbow surgery, per KRQE News 13.

Moga completed 3-of-5 passes for 58 yards last season as a redshirt freshman, also rushing for 49 yards on three carrires. Layne is still expected to be the starter when the season rolls around, but this extra experience with the starters could be valuable for his development.

Luke Moga
New Mexico
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