Luke Reynolds News: Pushing for top tight end role

Reynolds recorded five grabs for 69 yards in Virginia Tech's spring game and is pushing for the top tight end spot, per Virginia Tech on SI.

Reynolds followed head coach James Franklin from Penn State to Virginia Tech, and that familiarity appears to be helping his quest for playing time. Last fall with the Nittany Lions, Reynolds reeled in 26 catches for 257 yards, and he looks primed to build on that this fall in Blacksburg.