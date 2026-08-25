Luke Stuewe Injury: Held out of drills Tuesday
Stuewe (undisclosed) was seen in uniform at Virginia Tech practice but was held out of drills Tuesday, per Andy Bitter of TechSideline.com.
Stuewe has been a standout at fall camp for the Hokies thus far, but the wideout appears to be dealing with an ailment less than two weeks out from the season. He was in uniform but didn't partake in any drills, as was fellow wideout Tayke Heath.
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