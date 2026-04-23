Luke Weaver News: Logs first-team reps in spring game

Weaver ran the first-team offense during San Jose State's spring showcase Saturday, per Aaron Johnson of The Mercury News.

Weaver joined SJSU after transferring in from Hawaii in the offseason and appears to be working his way to the top of the QB room. The 6-foot-3 junior appeared in five games for the Rainbow Warriors in 2025, throwing for 628 yards and six touchdowns to three interceptions to go along with 73 rushing yards in that time. Weaver is currently in competition with Daniel Rolovich and Robert McDaniel for the starting gig and is the most experienced player of the group and looks to be in the driver's seat at the end of spring.