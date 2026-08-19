Luke Weaver News: Named starting quarterback

Weaver will be the Spartans' starting quarterback for their regular-season opener Aug. 29 at USC, Pete Thamel of ESPN reports.

Unsurprisingly, nothing has changed since Weaver logged first-team reps during the Spartans' spring game, as he will be their primary quarterback until further notice. Among the Spartans' signer callers, he has the most experience, having recorded a few opportunities during his time with Hawaii. As a brief starter in 2025, Weaver went 2-0 and threw a game-winning touchdown as a backup in that year's Hawaii Bowl.