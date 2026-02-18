Luke Weaver News: Transferring to SJSU

Weaver is transferring to San Jose State, he announced via X.

Weaver will make the switch to the Spartans from Hawaii as he approaches his senior season. The 6-foot-3 quarterback appeared in five games during the 2025 campaign, where he completed 63 of 105 passes for 628 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. His biggest competition for San Jose State's QB1 role will be returning freshman Tama Amisone.