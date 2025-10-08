Winfield put up huge numbers in his first opportunity as the starter for the Ragin' Cajuns, amassing 125 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns on 7-for-13 passing while also racking up 13 carries for 129 yards and a trio of scores on the ground. He's still likely to claim the top role under center when healthy, but he was banged up at the end of the Week 5 game versus Marshall, and it seems he may yield some snaps to Beale this week as the injury persists. Still, Winfield should get the majority of snaps if he's healthy enough to do so.