Winfield entered in the third quarter after Daniel Beale was intercepted on back-to-back drives. Winfield stepped in and helped lead the Rajin' Cajuns to an overtime victory. Winfield's touchdown passes came on 45 and 24-yard throws for his first two of 2025. Winfield added three scores on the ground from six, two and 10-yards out. The Rajin' Cajuns are on a bye next week, before preparing to head on the road to take on James Madison. A decision will be made between on who starts between Beale and Winfield.