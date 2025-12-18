Winfield totaled over 270 yards, but his efficiency again left something to be desired as he was below 60 percent completion and he threw his seventh interception of the season. The quarterback was a question mark to play, and he'll close out his redshirt sophomore season with a performance that was pretty indicative of how his whole year went. He was good on the ground, with 667 rushing yards and nine scores, but inconsistent through the air, tossing for 1,555 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 58.8 percent of his throws.