Maalik Murphy News: Staking claim for QB1 gig

Murphy has yet to officially lock up the Beavers' QB1 role, but he appears well on his way, per James Crepea of The Oregonian.

Murphy reportedly looks like the most promising quarterback in the Beavers' room, and that's not much of a surprise. The gunslinger lost his starting gig in Corvallis last fall, but he appears to have a leg up in the quarterback battle between himself, Braden Atkinson and Brady Jones. He looks primed to open the season as Oregon State's starter once again.