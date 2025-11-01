Madsen was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury during Saturday's game and was seen on the sidelines wearing a boot and using crutches. While there hasn't been a firm timeline established for Madsen's return, it looks as though the Broncos will be without their starting quarterback for multiple games. Boise State has a bye in Week 11, then will play a game in three consecutive weeks to close out the season. Max Cutforth replaced Madsen on Saturday and will likely remain in the starting role for the duration of Madsen's absence.