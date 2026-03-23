Maddux Madsen News: Completely healthy for spring ball

Madsen (undisclosed) is completely healthy from any lingering ailments from the 2025 season, per Shaun Goodwin of the Idaho Statesman.

Madsen missed three games for Boise State last season between weeks 12-14, but returned for the Broncos' final two games of the season. He's coming off a solid season in which he tossed for 2,334 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 58.3 percent of his passes. He also ran for four touchdowns. Any lingering questions about his health have been answered, and he's good to go ahead of his fifth year of college football.