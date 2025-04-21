Maealiuaki Smith News: Leaving Cowboys
Smith will enter the transfer portal, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.com.
The redshirt freshman quarterback tossed for 489 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions last fall while completing 60 percent of his passes. Buried on the Cowboys' depth chart at quarterback, he'll hit the portal in search of another program where he can get involved more consistently.
Maealiuaki Smith
Free Agent
