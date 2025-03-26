Major Everhart Injury: Still limited
Everhart (undisclosed) will be limited for TCU's spring practice, Steven Johnson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
It has been multiple months since TCU's 2024 season ended, and Everhart is still dealing with injury. He will have more than five months of time before the Horned Frogs kick off their 2025 campaign though, so ideally for them, that is enough time to get through.
