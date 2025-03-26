College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Major Everhart headshot

Major Everhart Injury: Still limited

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Everhart (undisclosed) will be limited for TCU's spring practice, Steven Johnson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

It has been multiple months since TCU's 2024 season ended, and Everhart is still dealing with injury. He will have more than five months of time before the Horned Frogs kick off their 2025 campaign though, so ideally for them, that is enough time to get through.

Major Everhart
TCU
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now