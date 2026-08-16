Makai Cope News: Logs first-team snaps

Cope logged first-team snaps during Saturday's scrimmage, Ryan Collingwood of the Springfield Daily Citizen reports.

Cope re-enrolled at Missouri State following his career-best 2025 season, in which he logged 20 receptions on 30 targets for 269 yards. Increasing all his receiving numbers, which is definitely possible as a regular starter, and he can be a top wideout in Conference USA next season. Though that is not ensured, Cope impressing in 2025 does offer a good amount of promise.