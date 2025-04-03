Makai Lemon Injury: Not a full-go during spring
Lemon (hamstring) is limited in practice during spring ball, Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Lemon has been limited during spring practice due to a hamstring injury, however the team is hoping to have him back during the back half of spring ball. He is coming off a productive sophomore campaign where he caught 52 passes for 764 yards and three touchdowns.
