Makai Lemon headshot

Makai Lemon Injury: Not a full-go during spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Lemon (hamstring) is limited in practice during spring ball, Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Lemon has been limited during spring practice due to a hamstring injury, however the team is hoping to have him back during the back half of spring ball. He is coming off a productive sophomore campaign where he caught 52 passes for 764 yards and three touchdowns.

Makai Lemon
USC
More Stats & News
