Makhi Hughes News: Positioned atop RB depth chart

Hughes ends spring practice with Houston as its top halfback, per the Houston Chronicle.

Hughes ran for 2,779 yards in two seasons at Tulane, and then transferred to Oregon for the 2025 campaign. However, he was a complete afterthought in Eugene, rushing for just 70 yards on 17 carries. Now, he appears slated to re-claim a top halfback role with the Cougars, and should be poised for another big-time season.