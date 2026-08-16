Malachi Coleman News: Healthy for fall camp

Coleman (undisclosed) is healthy for Wisconsin's fall camp, Evan Flood of On3.com reports.

During 2023, as part of Nebraska, Coleman logged eight receptions (on 24 targets) for 139 yards and one touchdown. After redshirting the NCAA's 2024 season, he subsequently transferred colleges to Minnesota. During 2025, Coleman recorded nine targets. So, ideally for him, his third [Big Ten team] grants him more snaps and catch opportunities.