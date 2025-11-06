Coming into the matchup against Boston College, Fields had disappeared with only two catches for 29 yards in the previous two games and zero touchdowns. The 40-yard touchdown pass against the Eagles in the second quarter was only the third touchdown catch this season. Expectations were high for Fields after transferring from Virginia, but the Notre Dame passing game has been an equal opportunity scenario. After two-800 plus receiving seasons at Virginia, the senior has 400 receiving yards on 21 catches. Fields will get another shot in a good scenario on Saturday, Nov. 8 against Navy. The Midshipmen's defense against the pass is in the bottom quarter of nation.