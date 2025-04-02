Malachi James News: Back practicing this spring
James is practicing with Syracuse during spring practice, per his personal X account.
The redshirt freshman tailback, who logged no stats in 2024 and only appeared in four games, appears to be at full strength as the Orange hold their spring practice period. James still figures to be buried on the depth chart this fall as Syracuse attempts to replace LeQuint Allen.
