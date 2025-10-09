Nelson was demoted to the backup role as fellow signal caller Skyler Locklear earned starting reps for the Miners against Liberty on Wednesday. Nelson didn't look great in his appearances against the Flames, completing just 40 percent of his passes for 21 total yards, though Locklear didn't exactly light the world on fire in the passing game either (90 yards, two interceptions). Nelson will hope to make the most of his opportunities to earn back the starting gig, starting with a matchup against Sam Houston State next Wednesday.